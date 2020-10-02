SSC JE recruitment 2020: Applications open, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

SSC JE 2020: Apply at ssc.nic.in (Representational image/ Pixabay)

SSC JE 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer (JE) in civil, mechanical, electrical, and quantity surveying and contract streams. The application process has started and will conclude on October 30. The candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in before the deadline. Candidates can make payment online till November 1 and send offline challan till November 3.

To be eligible for the jobs, applicants will have to pass a computer-based test scheduled to be held from March 22 to 25. Those who clear the CBT will be called for paper II dates of which are not released yet. Finally selected candidates will salary in the range of Rs 35400 – Rs 1,12,400.

SSC JE 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must be a person of Indian nationality and have a degree in a relevant stream of engineering. Candidates having a three-year diploma with two years of work experience can also apply.

Age: The upper age is capped at 30 years for most jobs barring positions at Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Central Water Commission, for which the upper age limit is 32 years. Applicants belonging to a reserved category will get relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules of the government.

SSC JE 2020: Exam pattern

The paper-I will be a computer-based exam in which candidates will have to answer 200 questions for one mark each in two hours. The paper will consist of 50 questions each on general intelligence and reasoning and general awareness. The third part on the engineering-specific field will have 100 questions. Those who clear this exam will be called for a descriptive type paper which will be a written test for 300 marks. Candidates will have two hours to clear the exam. This will have subject-specific questions only.

The paper-I will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I. The paper-II will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. The candidate will have to opt for one language, if the part paper is written in Hindi and part in English, it will be awarded zero marks, as per rules.

Based on the performance in paper-I and paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for document verification. The final selection and allocation of ministries or departments or organizations will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in both the tests combined. The candidates will have to give the preference of Ministries, departments, organisations exercised by them at the time of document verification.

