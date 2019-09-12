SSC JE recruitment 2019: Online application process ends today, check detail

SSC JE recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)(Junior Engineer) recruitment will be closed on Thursday, September 12, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The last date for payment through challan through the website on or before September 16, 2019. A diploma or a degree in mechanical engineering is required to apply for the posts.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Junior Engineer: The candidates need to possess a degree or diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university or institution.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the junior engineer posts should be 32 years

SSC JE recruitment 2019: How to apply

Advertising

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC JE recruitment 2019’

Step 3: A pdf with vacancy and salary detail will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

1. Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil)

2. Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

3. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil)

4. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical)

5. Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil)

6 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)

7 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Civil)

8 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Electrical)

9 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

10 Border Road Organization (BRO) Junior Engineer (Civil)

11 Border Road Organization (BRO) Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)

12 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Civil)

13 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Electrical)

14 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

15 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

16 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Electrical)

17 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil)

18 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Electrical)

19 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Mechanical).

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.