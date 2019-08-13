SSC JE recruitment 2019: Online application process begins, how to apply

SSC JE recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the post of Junior Engineer.

The online application process will begin on August 13, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website on or before September 12, 2019.

The last date for payment through challan through the website on or before September 16, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Junior Engineer: The candidates need to possess a degree or diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university or institution.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the Junior Engineer posts should be 32 years

SSC JE recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC JE recruitment 2019’

Step 3: A pdf with with vacancy and salary detail will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

