SSC JE recruitment 2019: Applications closing for 1627 vacancies tomorrow, check updates

SSC JE recruitment 2019: The application process to apply for 1,627 vacant posts at the level of junior engineer (JE) under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be closing tomorrow, February 25, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

Candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to 27, 2019 to be eligible for the recruitment. Selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration up to Rs 1.12 lakh, according to the official notification. Candidates will be recruited in the Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying engineering domains

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

SSC JE recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Once the application process completes, click on submit

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference

For this exam, SSC is expected to use normalisation marking. According to a notification released by the SSC earlier, the commission will “normalise the scores of candidates for the examinations which are conducted in multi-shifts to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts”.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.