Saturday, February 26, 2022
SSC JE Paper-II result 2020 declared, marks to be available from March 4

A total of 1865 candidates have been selected to appear for the document verification. Candidates can check the result notice at -ssc.nic.in 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 26, 2022 2:36:19 pm
SSC JE result 2020A total of 1294 candidates have cleared the civil engineering exam while 571 qualified the mechanical-electrical engineering exam.  (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) examination, 2020. A total of 1865 candidates have been selected to appear for the document verification. Candidates can check the result notice at -ssc.nic.in 

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on March 4. Candidates may check their individual’s marks from March 4 to Marcg 31 by using the registration number and registered password 

The result has been declared on the basis of cut-off marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) fixed by the commission. A total of 1294 candidates have cleared the civil engineering exam while 571 qualified the mechanical-electrical engineering exam. 

Candidates who have qualified the paper II will now appear for document verification which will be conducted in due course of time. The admit cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in document verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices.

 

 

 

