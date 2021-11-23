SSC JE Paper II result 2019 announced, 2890 candidates qualify for document verification round

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) examination, 2019. A total of 2890 candidates have been selected to appear for the document verification. Candidates can check the result notice at -ssc.nic.in

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on November 30. Candidates may check their individual’s marks from November 30 to December 19 by using registration number and registered password

The result has been declared on the basis of cut-off marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) fixed by the commission. A total of 2532 candidates have cleared the civil engineering exam while 358 qualified the mechanical’electrical engineering exam.

Candidates who have qualified the paper II will now appear for document verification which will be conducted in the second half of the month of December 2021 tentatively. The admit cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in document verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices.

Recently, the commission had revised the tentative vacancies for the recruitment of Junior Engineer 2019 exam. As per the revised list, a total of 1,150 vacancies have been notified by the commission. Out of the total 1150 vacancies, 80 posts for Junior Engineer(electrical and mechanical) and 680 posts for Junior Engineer(civil) in the Border Road Organization are reserved for male candidates.