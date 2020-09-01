SSC JE, MTS, CGL tier-III result: Check date and time updates

Check tentative results date and time. Representational image/ file

SSC JE, MTS, CGL tier-III result: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the tentative result dates for Junior Engineer Examination, 2018 (Paper-II), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II), and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III). The result for the junior engineer exam will be released on September 21, CGL Tier-III on October 4, and MTS paper-II on October 31, as per the commission release.

The candidates can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the result dates were postponed on several occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SSC JE, MTS, CGL tier-III result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The commission has earlier announced the result dates for several recruitment exams including junior engineer, multi tasking (non-technical) staff exam, among others. The first result to be released will be of junior engineer recruitment paper II which will be out in September. The multi-tasking non-technical staff recruitment exam results will be announced in October.

