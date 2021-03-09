SSC JE final answer key released, here’s how to check

March 9, 2021 4:24:55 pm
SSC JE final answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the junior engineer paper 1 recruitment exam. The candidates who appeared for the JE exam can check and download the final answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in.
The result of JE (civil, mechanical, electrical and quality surveying and contracts) examinations 2019 paper 1 was earlier released on March 1.
SSC JE paper 1 answer key 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link
Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end
Step 4: Click on click here, log-in using credentials, download the answer key
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
The JE exam was conducted between October 27 to 30 last year.
