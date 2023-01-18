scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1 Result declared; check details here

SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— ssc.nic.in. Those who qualified paper 1 will be shortlisted for paper 2, which will be a descriptive exam

ssc.nic.in, SSC, Staff Selection Commission, SSC JE exam, SSC JE exam Paper 1, SSC Junior Engineer, SSC JE exam Paper 1 results,SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1: Paper 1 was a computer based test conducted from November 14 to 16 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representative Image)

SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1: The Staff Selection Commission today declared the results for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Exam, 2022– Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

Also read |SSC JE 2022: Paper II exam schedule released; check details

Candidates who qualified paper 1 will be shortlisted for paper 2, which will be a descriptive exam. Paper 1 was a computer based test conducted from November 14 to 16.

SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on login

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as username and password

Step 4: View the result and download for future reference

Also read |SSC GD Constable 2022 admit card issued; how to download

A total of 15605 candidates qualified Civil Engineering, a total of 4533 candidates qualified Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. Results of 22 students have been kept withheld.

The descriptive paper (paper-2) is tentatively scheduled on February 26. The admission certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices in due course.

The final answer key will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from February 7 to 21. Marks of candidates will be available on the website of the Commission from February 3 to 17. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 21:44 IST
