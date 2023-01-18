SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1 Result declared; check details here

SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1: The Staff Selection Commission today declared the results for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Exam, 2022– Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who qualified paper 1 will be shortlisted for paper 2, which will be a descriptive exam. Paper 1 was a computer based test conducted from November 14 to 16.

SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on login

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as username and password

Step 4: View the result and download for future reference

A total of 15605 candidates qualified Civil Engineering, a total of 4533 candidates qualified Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. Results of 22 students have been kept withheld.

The descriptive paper (paper-2) is tentatively scheduled on February 26. The admission certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices in due course.

The final answer key will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from February 7 to 21. Marks of candidates will be available on the website of the Commission from February 3 to 17. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.