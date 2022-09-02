scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

SSC JE, Delhi Police SI and Hindi translator exam dates announced

SSC Exam schedule 2022: As per the schedule, paper I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam will be conducted on October 1.

SSC 2022, ssc 2022 exam datesCandidates can check the exam schedule at the official website - ssc.nic.in. Representational image/ file

SSC exam schedule 2022-23: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the exam dates of various exams being conducted in the months of October and November. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website – ssc.nic.in

As per the schedule, paper I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam will be conducted on October 1. The Delhi Police SI exam paper 1 will be held between November 9 and 11

The paper 1 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam will be conducted between November 14 and 16 while  Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam will be held on November 17 and 18

The application process for  post of stenographer grade C and D is ongoing and will conclude on September 5.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates can pay their fee online till September 6 and offline till September 5, and challan can be filled by September 6.

