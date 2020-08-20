SSC JE, CGL result 2020 date update

SSC recruitment exam results will be available at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC JE, CGL result 2020 update: The Staff Selection Comission (SSC) has announced the result dates of the exams which have been concluded recently. The results were delayed due to the pandemic but within this year, candidates will be able to get the result for several recruitment exams including junior engineer, multi tasking (non-technical) staff exam, among others, as revealed by the SSC through a notification.

The first result to be released will be of junior engineer recruitment paper II which will be out in September. The multi-tasking non-technical staff recruitment exam results will be announced in October. The exact dates, however, are not announced yet. For the Combined graduate levl exam (CGL) 2018 the result was expected to be released on May 8 but was postponed. The new dates for SSC CGL 2108 are yet to be announced. The SSC stated that the delay is being caused due to COVID-19 and fresh dates will be intimated late.

SSC has recently released revised schedule for its recruitment exams. Even while releasing the schedule, SSC said, the schedule is also subjected to “prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, SSC exams will begin with CHSL 2019 being held from October 12 to 16 and conclude with Delhi Police constable recruitment exams to be held from November 27 to December 14

Soon, the NRA will be holding the preliminary exams for recruitment under SSC. Recently, the Cabinet has approved the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which will conduct common entrance exams for recruitment tests conducted by several agencies including the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Indian Railways and others.

