SSC JE application process ends today; check syllabus, paper pattern

SSC JE application process closes today at ssc.nic.in. Representational image/ file

SSC JE recruitment 2020: The application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) junior engineer (JE) recruitment exam will be closed today. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can make payment online till November 1 and send offline challan till November 3.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test that will be held from March 22 to 25. Those who clear the CBT will be called for paper II dates of which are not released yet.

Read | UPSC CDS-I notification 2020: Application process begins; check exam pattern, how to apply

SSC JE 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must be a person of Indian nationality and have a degree in a relevant stream of engineering. Candidates having a three-year diploma with two years of work experience can also apply.

Age: The upper age is capped at 30 years for most jobs barring positions at Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Central Water Commission, for which the upper age limit is 32 years. Applicants belonging to a reserved category will get relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules of the government.

SSC JE 2020: Exam pattern

The paper-I will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I. The paper-II will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. The candidate will have to opt for one language, if the part paper is written in Hindi and part in English, it will be awarded zero marks, as per rules.

Read | NSDC, Microsoft to train 1 lakh underserved Indian women in digital skills

Based on the performance in paper-I and paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for document verification. The final selection and allocation of ministries or departments or organisations will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in both the tests combined.

The finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd