SSC JE answer key released: How to download, raise objections

SSC JE answer key 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the recruitment exam held for the post of junior engineer (JE). The exam was conducted from September 23 to 27 across centers. Candidates can download their response sheet along with answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in.
In case, any candidate finds any error in the answer key, they can raise objections till October 17; after which no objections will be entertained. Candidates will also have to pay Rs 100 per question challenged.
SSC JE answer key 2018: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link
Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end
Step 4: Click on click here, log-in using credentials, download the answer key
Step 5: In the dashboard, candidates can also raise objections
Step 6: Click on the wrong answer key, give a suggestive answer and attach documents
Step 7: Make payment
SSC JE answer key 2018: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100.