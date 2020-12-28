SSC JE answer key 2019 released, here’s how to raise objections

SSC JE answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the recruitment exam held for the post of junior engineer (JE). The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key through the website-ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was held from October 27 to 31, and on December 11 at centres in Bihar.

The candidates can raise objections on the answer key till December 31. “Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 27 to 31 till 6 PM on payment of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 6 PM on December 31 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in its notification mentioned.

SSC JE answer key 2019: How to download, raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Click on click here, log-in using credentials, download the answer key

Step 5: In the dashboard, candidates can also raise objections

Step 6: Click on the wrong answer key, give a suggestive answer and attach documents

Step 7: Make payment

The candidates can take a print out of their respective response sheets, as it will not be available after the specified time limit, read the notification.

The selected candidates can get Rs 1,12,400 as remuneration.