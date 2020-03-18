SSC JE admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern, marking scheme

SSC JE admit card out at regional websites. (Screengrab) SSC JE admit card out at regional websites. (Screengrab)

SSC JE admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of hall ticket for the joint engineering recruitment exam. The admit card is available at the regional official websites. The tier-I exam will begin from March 30 and will continue till March 20. The SSC JE tier-I exams will be held in computer-based exams.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry admit card and an original photo identity card along with them to the exam hall. The date of birth and other credentials on admit card should match that of with the government approved admit card. In case of any error, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

SSC JE admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on admit card

Step 3: A pop-up will open, scroll down, read an check on the box

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

SSC JE admit card: Exam pattern

The duration of the exam will be two hours in which candidates will have to answer 200 questions. Each question will be for one mark. The general intelligence and reasoning will have 50 questions and general awareness will have 50 questions. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions from the specific subject.

