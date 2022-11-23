SSC JE 2022 Paper I answer key, response sheet released; how to download

SSC JE 2022 Paper I answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the answer key and response sheets for Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) examination 2022. Candidates can download the SSC JE answer key and response sheet at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The exam was conducted on November 15. The response sheets and answer keys can be downloaded by clicking on the link using their Examination roll number and password.

SSC JE 2022 Paper I answer key, response sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key notification link

Step 3: In the notification, click on answer key link

Step 4: Enter login credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Access answer key and download for future reference

Candidates who have an objection against the answers given in the provisional answer key can raise challenges between November 22 to November 26, 6 pm. A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid against each answer for which a challenge is raised by the candidate.