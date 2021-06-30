SSC JE 2020 Paper I result declared: How to check

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on July 10 on the website of the commission.(Image credit: Pexel images/ representational)

SSC JE 2020 Paper I Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today announced the results of the Junior Engineer 2020 paper I examination. Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) examinations 2020 paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducted JE 2020 paper 1 examination between March 22-24, 2021. The aspirants who have qualified in the SSC JE paper 1 examination will be able to appear for paper II. The schedule for the conduct of descriptive paper (paper-II) of Junior Engineers examination, 2020 will be available on the website of the commission shortly.

How to check SSC JE Paper 1 results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for, ‘SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result’ in the latest news section – the writeup of result can be seen

Step 3: Go to results on top bar and click on JE

Step 4: PDF pages for results can be seen, click on link for result

Step 5: Take a printout of the SSC JEE Paper 1 result for future reference

The final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the commission on July 7 for a period of one month. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on July 10 on the website of the commission. Candidates may check their marks from July 10 to July 31 by using their registration ID and password.