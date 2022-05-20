scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
SSC JE 2020 final result declared; marks to be released on May 31

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website on May 31. This facility will be available till June 20.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: May 20, 2022 6:29:37 pm
ssc je result 2020Candidates can check the result pdf on the official website - ssc.nic.in (file/representtive image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020. Candidates can check the result pdf on the official website – ssc.nic.in

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website on May 31. This facility will be available till June 20. Upon verification of documents, a total of 800 candidates have been recommended for appointment. 

Out of the 800, as many as 541 candidates have been selected for Civil Engineering and 259 candidates have been selected for Electrical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering for appointment to the posts in different departments.

“Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ User Department etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month from the date of declaration of final result. Any such representation received after one month will not be entertained by the Commission,” the official document reads. 

The result pdf mentions the category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for the posts of Junior Engineers alongwith the total marks obtained by the last selected candidates. 

 

