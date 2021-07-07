scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
SSC JE 2020 final answer key released, here’s how to check

Candidates who appeared for the examination may check and download the final answer key from the SSC website ssc.nic.in. The result for the examination was declared on June 30 2021.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2021 6:31:38 pm
SSC JE Paper 1 answer key available at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the final answer keys for the Junior Engineer Paper 1 examination. Candidates who appeared for the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) examination may check and download the final answer key from the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC conducted the JE 2021 Paper 1 examination from March 22 till May 24, 2021. The result for the examination was declared on June 30, 2021.

Read | SSC CHSL, JE exams tentative result declaration dates released

SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Answer Key’

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Read the instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 5: Click on ‘Click here’

Step 6: Log in with credentials

Step 7: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference

The answer key will be available on the SSC website till 4 pm on August 6, 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the SSC JE Paper 1 examination may appear for the Paper 2 examination. The schedule and date for the Paper 2 (descriptive) examination will be released by the Commission on its website shortly.

