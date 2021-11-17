scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ

SSC JE 2019 tentative vacancies revised; check details

SSC conducted JE 2019 paper 1 examination was held between October 27-30, 2020. For candidates who had chosen their centre in Bihar, the exam was held on December 11. The result of paper I was announced on March 1, 2021. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
November 17, 2021 6:02:52 pm
SSC JE 2021, SSC JE 2021 tentative vacanciesCandidates can check the entire notice at the official website - ssc.nic.in. (Representative image)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the tentative vacancies for the recruitment of Junior Engineer 2019 exam. As per the revised list, a total of 1,150 vacancies have been notified by the commission. Candidates can check the entire notice at the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Out of the total 1150 vacancies, 80 posts for Junior Engineer(electrical and mechanical) and 680 posts for Junior Engineer(civil) in the Border Road Organization are reserved for male candidates.

Read |WBPSC AE 2021 admit card: When and where to download

SSC conducted JE 2019 paper 1 examination was held between October 27-30, 2020. For candidates who had chosen their centre in Bihar, the exam was held on December 11. The result of paper I was announced on March 1, 2021. 

Meanwhile, SSC has also released the provisional answer key for the SSC MTS 2020 exam. The Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2020 Paper I was conducted from October 5 to 20, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official notice on the website – ssc.nic.in

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement