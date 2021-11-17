SSC JE 2019 tentative vacancies revised; check details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the tentative vacancies for the recruitment of Junior Engineer 2019 exam. As per the revised list, a total of 1,150 vacancies have been notified by the commission. Candidates can check the entire notice at the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Out of the total 1150 vacancies, 80 posts for Junior Engineer(electrical and mechanical) and 680 posts for Junior Engineer(civil) in the Border Road Organization are reserved for male candidates.

SSC conducted JE 2019 paper 1 examination was held between October 27-30, 2020. For candidates who had chosen their centre in Bihar, the exam was held on December 11. The result of paper I was announced on March 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, SSC has also released the provisional answer key for the SSC MTS 2020 exam. The Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2020 Paper I was conducted from October 5 to 20, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official notice on the website – ssc.nic.in