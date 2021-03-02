SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result declared: How to check

SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on March 1 announced the results of the Junior Engineer 2019 Paper I examination. Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE (civil, mechanical, electrical and quality surveying and contracts) examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducted JE 2019 paper 1 examination was held between October 27-30, 2020. For candidates who had chosen their centre in Bihar, the exam was held on December 11. The aspirants who have qualified in SSC JE paper 1 examination will be able to appear for paper II. SSC will conduct the exam on March 21, admit cards of which are expected to release this week.

How to check SSC JE Paper 1 results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for, ‘SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result’ in the latest news section – the writeup of result can be seen

Step 3: Go to results on top Nav bar and click on JE

Step 4: PDF pages for results can be seen, click on link for result

Step 5: Take a printout of the SSC JEE Paper 1 result for future reference

SSC had released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer examination 2019 in December and allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer keys.