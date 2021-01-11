SSC JE 2018 final result declared: Steps to check marks

SSC JE 2018 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the final result for the junior engineer exam 2018 at its official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 1840 candidates have been selected for the posts. Of the total, 1506 candidates have been selected for civil engineering, 192 for electrical engineering, and 142 candidates selected for mechanical engineering.

Category-wise, a total of 273 candidates are from SC background while 150 from ST, 483 from OBC 102 for EWS, and 832 from general category. Further, 18 candidates are from OH and 13 from HH categories.

SSC JE 2018 result: How to check

Those who appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC JE result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check result

Read | Ministry of Home Affairs invites applications for 2000 IB officer posts

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 13. This facility will be available for a period of one month – from January 13 to February 12. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their registration number and registered password and click on the result or marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

There are some candidates in the Select List whose candidatures have been kept as provisional by their concerned regional offices. Concerned user departments will check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly in all respects before issuing an offer of appointment to the candidates, as per the official notice.