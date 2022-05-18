SSC invites applications for Delhi Police head constable posts; check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. The application process began on May 17 and the last date to apply is June 16. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The last date for fee submission through challan is June 20. The window to edit the online application form will be available between June 21 to June 25. The exam will be conducted in September.

A total of 835 vacancies have been notified by the commission out of which 559 posts are reserved for male candidates while 276 are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the Delhi Police Head Constable posts, a candidate must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Age: A candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC or Ex-servicemen category.

Academic qualification: (The candidates should be 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualification at the time of applying for the post.