SSC introduces exit verification for all CBT exams, know about this new rule

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a new exit verification rule for all the candidates who appear in any exam conducted by the commission in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can check the notice on the official website – ssc.nic.in

As per the rule, during the exit verification process, biometric data of the candidates (photograph and Left Thumb Impression (LTI), etc) will be collected before candidates are allowed to leave the computer labs after the examination.

Until now, the verification was only carried out during a candidate’s entry into the exam hall. The candidates were also barred from carrying any digital devices, watch, or earrings to the exam hall to prevent any discrepancy related to cheating during the exam.

SSC has not specified any reason for the introduction of this new rule however it has requested all the candidates appearing in the computer based examinations of the commission to op-operate in this process.

SSC conducts various central government recruitment exams including the Combined Graduate Level exam (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level exam (CGSL), Delhi Police/CAPF recruitment exams among others. All these exams are conducted in online mode.