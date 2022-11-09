scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam: Tentative answer key, response sheet out

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam: Candidates can check the answer keys from November 9 to 12 till 5 pm. No challenges submitted after November 12, 5 pm will be entertained.

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the tentative answer key along with candidate response sheets for the post of head constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi police examination, 2022. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional answer key at the official SSC website– ssc.nic.in.

The head constable exam in Delhi Police was conducted from October 27 to 28.

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam: How to check tentative answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on candidate login

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as username, password and security pin

Step 4: Check the results and match your answers with the response sheet

Step 5: Save the answers for future reference

If the candidate has any doubt regarding the answer key, they can challenge it by submitting a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question. The aspirants who appeared for the exam can pose the challenge from 5 pm of November 9 till 5 pm of November 12.

Any challenge submitted after 5 pm of November 12 will not be considered under any circumstances. The candidates are advised to take a printout of their response sheets as it will not be available after November 12, 5 pm.

