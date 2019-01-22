SSC Stenographer group C and D provisional status of application released by NWR Chandigarh

SSC stenographer group C and D provisional result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a link on its official website where candidates can check the provisional status of their application. Candidates can log-in to the North West Region (NWR) official website, sscnwr.in to check their status.

Advertising

The SSC will release the final results of Stenographer group C, D recruitment examinations on March 29, 2019. The result was earlier declared on November 28, but because of discrepancies raised by some candidates, the commission has decided to scrutinise and announce the final result on the scheduled date.

Read| SSC steno group C and D final result update

SSC stenographer group C and D provisional result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sscnwr.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Provisionally accepted/rejected candidates – stenographer grade c and d exam 2018’ link

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Provisional result will appear

Meanwhile, SSC is ready to launch SSC CHSL notification. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the SSC central region said, “The notification for the CHSL 2019 recruitment will be released by Friday, January 25, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.” The official also mentioned that the SSC CHSL notification may release on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Read the compelte story here – SSC CHSL 2018-19

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.