SSC GD recruitment 2018: Registration begins; check eligibility, pay scale and important dates

SSC GD recruitment 2018: The application submission process for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination has started from today, August 17, 2018. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has re-started the online application submission process for the recruitment of 54,953 vacancies. The registration process had earlier begun on the revamped website in July, however, due to the heavy load of applications, the commission had to withdraw the facilities. The applications can be submitted till September 17 by 5 pm.
The selection will be done on the basis of computer based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 54,953
Forces
BSF: Male (14436), female (16983)
CISF: Male (180), female (200)
CRPF: Male (19972), female (21566)
SSB: Male (6521), female (8546)
ITBP: Male (3507), female (4126)
AR: Male (2311), female (3076)
NIA: Male (8), female (8)
SSF: Male (372), female (447)
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification: The aspirants should be matriculation or class 10th pass from a recognised board/ university.
Age limit:
The age of the candidates should not exceed 23 years and should be minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Pay Scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.
Examination scheme
The examination will be conducted in computer based mode. It will consist of one objective type paper, containing 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The paper will be divided in the following four parts:
Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning — 25 questions, 25 marks
Part B: General Knowledge and General Awareness — 25 questions, 25 marks
Part C: Elementary Mathematics — 25 questions, 25 marks
Part D: English/ Hindi
How to apply
Those willing to apply may do so at the official website, http://www.ssconline.nic.in. Application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid through SBI challan/ SBI net banking or by using visa, mastercard or
maestro credit or debit card.
