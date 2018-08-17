SSC GD recruitment 2018: Registration begins; check eligibility, pay scale and important dates

SSC GD recruitment 2018: The applications can be submitted till September 17 by 5 pm. The applications can be submitted till September 17 by 5 pm.

SSC GD recruitment 2018: The application submission process for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination has started from today, August 17, 2018. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has re-started the online application submission process for the recruitment of 54,953 vacancies. The registration process had earlier begun on the revamped website in July, however, due to the heavy load of applications, the commission had to withdraw the facilities. The applications can be submitted till September 17 by 5 pm.

The selection will be done on the basis of computer based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 54,953

Forces

BSF: Male (14436), female (16983)

CISF: Male (180), female (200)

CRPF: Male (19972), female (21566)

SSB: Male (6521), female (8546)

ITBP: Male (3507), female (4126)

AR: Male (2311), female (3076)

NIA: Male (8), female (8)

SSF: Male (372), female (447)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be matriculation or class 10th pass from a recognised board/ university.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should not exceed 23 years and should be minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Examination scheme

The examination will be conducted in computer based mode. It will consist of one objective type paper, containing 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The paper will be divided in the following four parts:

Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning — 25 questions, 25 marks

Part B: General Knowledge and General Awareness — 25 questions, 25 marks

Part C: Elementary Mathematics — 25 questions, 25 marks

Part D: English/ Hindi

How to apply

Those willing to apply may do so at the official website, http://www.ssconline.nic.in. Application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid through SBI challan/ SBI net banking or by using visa, mastercard or

maestro credit or debit card.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd