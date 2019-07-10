SSC GD final answer key released: How to download

SSC GD constable final key released 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of constable GD in CAPF, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on June 20 can download their answer keys from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

Candidates can download their answer key from today – July 10 (Wednesday) to August 9, 2019 after which the link will no longer remain active. The result is based on the final answer key. The SSC GD constable recruitment exam result was declared earlier and scorecard for the same was released earlier this week.

Read| Railways to conduct recruitment exam for over 1.42 lakh posts in 2019-20: Goyal

SSC GD constable final key released 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, ‘SSC GD constable final answer key..’

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link

Step 4: Anwer key will appear, download

Advertising

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical exam. Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The official notification for the same is yet to be released.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.