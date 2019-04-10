SSC GD constable vacancy details, result date released: Over 52 lakh applied for 58,373 jobs

SSC GD constable recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SC) has released the vacancy details for the post of GD constable in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles at its official website, ssc.nic.in. As per the latest notification, the total vacancies available for male candidates is 50,066 and for female candidates is 8,307; taking the grand total to 58,373.

The exam has been conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019 (for 18 days). A total of 52,20,335 candidates applied for 58,373 vacancies. Out of the 52.20 lakh who applied, 30,41,284 appeared for the exam. The result for the same is expected to be released by May 31, 2019, according to the official notification.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

The exam was conducted in 54 shifts with three shifts of exam each day at 297 centres across 125 cities.

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2019: What next?

Those who clear the written exam will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) under which candidates will have to participate in a race to clear the test. Male candidates will have to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time and female candidates will be given eight and a half minute to complete 1.6 kilometres.

