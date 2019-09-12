SSC GD constable 2018 revised results declared, 5.35 lakh clear

SSC GD constable revised result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised result for the Constable (GD) recruitment examinations. A total of 5,35,169 candidates qualified in the recruitment examinations against 5,34,052 candidates earlier.

“Accordingly, in the revised result, a total of 5,35,169 candidates (Female68781 and Male-466388) [as against 5,34,052 candidates (Females – 68420 and Male – 465632) who had qualified earlier] have qualified in the Computer Based Examination and have been shortlisted for the PET/ PST,” read the notification.

The result was earlier declared on June 20, but due to some discripancies in the questions, the commission released the revised result today.

“The result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was declared on 20.06.2019 in which a total of 534052 candidates (Female-68420 and Male-465632) were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). However subsequently, it came to the notice of the Commission that there were a few discrepancies in the Question Items/ final answer keys of some questions,” mentioned the official notification.

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities.

Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The official notification is yet to be released.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future news.

