SSC GD Constable result 2019: When and where to check

SSC GD Constable result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the result for GD Constable exam today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable recruitment exam was held to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. SSC had conducted the exam in computer-based mode in February-March. A total of 50,066 vacancies have been announced for male candidates whereas 58373 for female candidates.

Selection process: Candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests as well. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometre in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometre in eight-and-a-half minutes.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out, if needed

The result of the computer-based examination will be calculated out of 100 marks. Candidates will have to secure a minimum to qualify for the next round. On the basis of SSC GD Constable result 2019, around 10 times the number of vacancies candidates will be selected for PET/PST.

SSC GD Constable computer-based examination was conducted in English and Hindi. There are 100 objective multiple choice questions carrying 100 marks.