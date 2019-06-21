SSC GD Constable Result 2019 @ssc.nic.in LIVE Updates: How to check result, cut-off and other details

SSC GD Constable Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Staff Selection Commission has released the result for GD Constable exam today. Thousands of candidates appeared for the SSC GD examination can now check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment exam was held to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. SSC had conducted the exam in computer-based mode in February-March. A total of 50,066 vacancies have been announced for male candidates whereas 58373 for female candidates.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out, if needed

Selection process: Candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests as well.