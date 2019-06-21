SSC GD Constable Result 2019 @ssc.nic.in LIVE Updates: How to check result, cut-off and other details

SSC GD Constable Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Staff Selection Commission has released the result for GD Constable exam today. Thousands of candidates appeared for the SSC GD examination can now check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.
The SSC GD Constable recruitment exam was held to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. SSC had conducted the exam in computer-based mode in February-March. A total of 50,066 vacancies have been announced for male candidates whereas 58373 for female candidates.
SSC GD Constable Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage
Step 3: A new tab will open
Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a print out, if needed
Selection process: Candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests as well.
SSC GD Constable physical test updates
Those who clear the written exam will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) under which candidates will have to participate in a race to clear the test. Male candidates will have to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time and female candidates will be given eight and a half minute to complete 1.6 kilometres.
Over 52.20 lakh candidates appeared for SSC GD Constable exam
The exam has been conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019 (for 18 days). A total of 52,20,335 candidates applied for 58,373 vacancies. Out of the 52.20 lakh who applied, 30,41,284 appeared for the exam.
SSC GD Constable Result 2019 out, what's next
n the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The official notification is yet to be released.
SSC GD Constable Result updates
SSC Constable GD result has been released today on the official website. The result has been prepared on the basis of the modified answer key which was prepared after resolving objections received on the provisional answer key. The shortlisted candidates will now appear in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
