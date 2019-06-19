SSC GD Constable result 2019: Result to be released on this date

Toggle Menu
SSC GD Constable result 2019: The result is expected to be released on Friday, June 21. The candidates can check the results through the website ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the result for GD Constable exam on Friday, June 21, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable exam for recruitment in the police department was held in March in computer-based mode.

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The official notification is yet to be released.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future news.

