SSC GD Constable Result 2019: List of documents needed for Physical Standard Test

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result for GD Constable exam on Friday. June 21. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC GD examination can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The date for the Physical Standard Test will be announced soon. The candidates have to appear for the Physical Standard Test on the scheduled date and venue, as per the notification.

LIVE Updates for SSC GD Constable results 2019

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Documents needed for Physical Standard Test

– Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name and educational qualification.

– Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority.

– Certificate from serving defence personnel in the prescribed format

READ | SSC GD Constable Result 2019: How to check

Advertising

– Undertaking by Ex-Servicemen in the prescribed format regarding completion of engagement in Armed Forces.

– Caste Certificate for candidates seeking reservation/ age relaxation.

– Certificate for candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/ chest measurement as per notification.

– Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims.

– Nativity/Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee in the prescribed format.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment exam was held to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. SSC had conducted the exam in computer-based mode in February-March. A total of 50,066 vacancies have been announced for male candidates whereas 58373 for female candidates.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.