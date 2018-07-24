SSC GD Constable registration process begins today, check eligibility and registration process

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: The last date for submission of the applications is August 24. The last date for submission of the applications is August 24.

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: The registration process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 has commenced today, on July 24. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website, ssc.nic.in. Also, the last date for submission of the applications has been extended till August 24 (5 pm). Candidates will be able to make payment through up to August 28, provided the challan has been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of applications, that is, August 24 (5 pm).

To apply for the posts, the candidates have to visit the official website on or before August 20, 2018. They need to keep all the relevant documents like Class 10 pass certificate etc. Once you have registered for the SSC CG exam, pay the fees.

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: Eligibility

Education: The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised board.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 19 years, however, the age of the candidates should not be above 23 years. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd