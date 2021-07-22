SSC GD Constable recruitment exam can now be submitted via UMANG app

The process of application for SSC GD Constable Recruitment exam has stared this week. Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made an important announcement for the candidates. While releasing the information on its official website ssc.nic.in, the commission said that now the candidates will be able to apply through UMANG app also.

According to reports, the candidates had complained to the commission that they facing difficulties while applying for SSC GD constable exam as the website becomes unresponsive at times. In such a situation, keeping in mind the problems of the candidates, the commission announced this decision. Candidates can download the UMANG app from any Android phone by visiting Google Play Store. At the same time, iPhone users will have to turn to iTunes.

Candidates who download UMANG will also get other facilities such as exam notice, exam result, exam calendar, vacancy and one time registration will also be available.

The process of application for SSC GD Constable Recruitment exam is going on, which will continue till August 31. Candidates will be able to deposit fee online till September 2. Candidates who wish to deposit fee through bank challan have been given an opportunity till September 7. This time, the applications are being invited for a total of 25,271 posts, in which 22424 are for male constables and 2847 for female constables.