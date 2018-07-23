SSC GD (Constable) recruitment for 54,953 posts: Apply from July 24 at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: The last date for submission of the applications has been extended till August 24. The last date for submission of the applications has been extended till August 24.

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: The online registration for Constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 which was scheduled to begin from July 21 has been postponed due to some technical issues. The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification informing about the same and states, “The said examination, which was scheduled to be made available to the candidates, on the new website of the Commission from July 21, 2018, could not be done, due to a major technical problem. Experts are working overtime to address the said problem and it is proposed to provide the requisite facility at the earliest.”

The same has now been rescheduled to July 24, 2018. Also, the last date for submission of the applications has been extended till August 24 (5 pm). Candidates will be able to make payment through up to August 28, provided the challan has been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of applications, that is, August 24 (5 pm).

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: Eligibility

Education: The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised board.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 19 years, however, the age of the candidates should not be above 23 years. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: How to apply

To apply for the posts, the candidates have to visit the official website, ssc.nic.in, on or before August 20, 2018. They need to keep all the relevant documents like Class 10 pass certificate etc. Once you have registered for the SSC CG exam, pay the fees.

