SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 25,271 posts from today

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: The online registration for Constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 has begun from today, July 17. The last date to apply for the posts is August 31, 11:59 pm. The candidates need to pay application fees by September 2, 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – ssc.nic.in

Candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of the bank up to September 7 provided the challan has been generated by them before September 4, 11:59 pm.

The SSC GD (Constable) recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification. The commission has not notified the exam dates for the computer-based test yet.

SSC GD (Constable) recruitment: Eligibility

Education: The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised board.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 19 years, however, the age of the candidates should not be above 23 years as on August 1, 2021. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

As per the notified vacancies, 22,424 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2847 posts are reserved for females candidates. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fees.