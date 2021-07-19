SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 25,271 posts

For detailed instructions on the process and eligibilities and all document-related info, candidates must visit website and click on 'Notice on Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles' link. (Representative Image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the online application process for Constable (General Duty) in BSF (Border Security Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The online applications will be submitted on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

The registration began on July 17, 2021 and the last date to apply for the posts is August 31 at 11:59 pm. The candidates need to pay the application fees of Rs 100 by September 2, 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – ssc.nic.in.

How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login to online system through your ‘Registration-Number’ and password

Step 3: Proceed with the application.

For detailed instructions on the process, eligibilities and all document-related info, candidates must visit website and click on ‘Notice on Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles’ link.

Candidates are required to upload the scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB) and should not be more than three months old from the date of publication of the Notice of Examination, and, the date on which the photograph has been taken should be clearly printed on the photograph.

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

The recruitment process will have a computer based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification. The CBE will be conducted in Hindi and English. The total number of vacancies, as stated by the official notification on the website, is 25,271. The CBE will have general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge, general awareness, elementary mathematics, English/ Hindi. Questions will be Objective type with negative marking.

The detailed syllabus of the exam is available on the official website of SSC.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the websites of the Commission- ssc.nic.in, Regional Office concerned and the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF for the updates on the examination process and Admit Cards for each stage of examination.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised board.

Age Eligibility: Candidates must be within the 18 to 23 years age group as of August 1, 2021. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2 August 1998 and later than August 1, 2003.

Age Relaxation: An age relaxation provision is available to SC/ST candidates, OBC candidates, Ex-sevicemen, children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002. Candidates who wish to be considered for reserved vacancies or age relaxation need to procure required documents without which their candidacy will be considered only for the unreserved category.