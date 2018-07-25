SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: Application, vacancies, salary and exam scheme

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: A total of 54,953 vacancies are available. A total of 54,953 vacancies are available.

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: The registration for the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) examination, 2018 is going on at the official website, ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in. The Commission has also stated on its website that the government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply. An open examination will be conducted for the same. The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examination.

The applications will be accepted only through online mode. A total of 54,953 vacancies are available. Those who qualify PET/ PST will then be called for a detailed medical examination (DME).

Posts available

Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed Class 10 from a recognised board/institute.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 23 years and should be minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Examination pattern

CBT: The computer based test will have one objective type paper. There will be 100 questions, each carrying 100 marks.

Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning (25 questions, 25 marks)

Part B: General Knowledge and General Awareness (25 questions, 25 marks)

Part C: Elementary Mathematics (25 questions, 25 marks)

Part D: English/ Hindi (25 questions, 25 marks)

How to apply

Interested, eligible lot can apply at the aforementioned official websites. An application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid through SBI challan/ SBI net banking or by using Visa, Mastercard or

Maestro Credit or Debit card. Fee exemption is provided to women candidates and those belonging to SC, ST and ex-servicemen.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online fee: August 20 (5 pm)

Last date for submission of online fee through challan: August 23

