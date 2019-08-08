SSC GD constable PET/ PST dates released, check now

SSC GD constable PET/ PST exams 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the dates for the Physical Standard Test/ Physical Endurance Test for the Assam Rifle Constable (GD) recruitment examination. The Physical Endurance Test will be conducted from August 13 to September 25, 2019.

The recruitment examination will be conducted in 100 recruitment centres or venues.

“The result of the written examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination 2018 was declared by the commission on June 20, 2019. The commission had shortlisted 5,34,052 candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST),” read the official notification.

“The PET/ PST will be conducted by the CAPFs from August 13 to September 25 at 100 recruitment centres or venues,” mentioned the official notification.

SSC GD constable PET/ PST exams: Check criteria

The candidates can be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes.

Pay scale

The finally selected candidates at the post of GD in CAPF will get salary in the range of Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400.

