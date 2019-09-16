SSC GD constable marks released, how to download

SSC GD constable 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks for the Constable (GD) recruitment examinations. Earlier, the commission released the revised results on September 12, 2019.

The candidates can check their marks through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

A total of 5,35,169 candidates qualified in the recruitment examinations. The result was earlier declared on June 20, but due to some discripancies in the questions, the commission released the revised result today.

SSC GD constable marks released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘marks of computer based examination’

Step 3: A pdf file with marks of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities.

Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The official notification is yet to be released.

