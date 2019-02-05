SSC GD Constable exams: Admission certificates released, for others by Feb 8

SSC GD Constable exams: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admission certificates for the SSC GD Constable recruitment examinations. The admission certificates are available on all the region based official websites.

Meanwhile, the commission has noted that the admission certificates of few candidates are not available on the websites. The commission in its recent notification mentioned that the admission certificates of such candidates will be available on the websites by February 8, 2019.

“However, it has come to the notice of the Commission that Admission Certificates of a few candidates, whose applications are complete in all respects, have not been generated,” read the official notification.

“Such candidate may please note that status of their city-wise allocation will be uploaded on the websites of concerned Regional Offices of the Commission by 08-02-2019,” mentioned the official notification.

The commission has released the admit card of the SSC GD Constable recruitment examinations. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 11, 2019. The paper will be of 90 minutes duration having 25 questions form each section. Every question in the written recruitment exam will be of one mark each. The exam will be computer-based and have multiple choice questions.

