SSC GD constable exam 2018-19: What to carry, banned items; check important instructions here

SSC GD constable admit card, exam date 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct recruitment exam for the post of constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles from February 11 to March 11, 2019. The exam will be held in multiple shifts, candidates can check their venue, shift time and exam date from the admit card/ hall ticket.

Short-listing of candidates for physical endurance test (PET)/ physical standard test (PST) and medical exam will be done on the basis of normalized marks scored by the candidates. Final merit, as well as the selection of the candidates, will also be made on the basis of normalized marks.

Candidates need to keep these instructions in mind –

SSC CG constable: Banned items

Candidates are not permitted to use calculators and other electronic gadgets including mobile phones or any other means of wireless

communication in the working or switched off mode in the examination hall. Doing so can lead to cancellation of candidature.

SSC CG constable: Must carry

Candidates must carry at least one photo bearing identification proof such as driving licence, voter card, aadhaar card, identity card issued by university or college, pan card, etc in original to the exam hall.

Candidates should also bring –

Two latest passport size photographs for affixing it in the commission’s copy of admit card in the presence of officials/ Invigilators at the time of computer-based examination

Candidates not carrying photographs may not be allowed to appear in the examination, according to official notification.

Candidate are advised to keep sufficient copies of the same photograph, which was uploaded in the online application form, with them, till the completion of entire examination process to facilitate easy identification.

SSC CG constable: cut-off

The cut-off marks in Computer Based Examination, for eligibility to selection will be as under:

(a). General and Ex-servicemen: 35 per cent

(b). SC/ ST/ OBC : 33 per cent

SSC CG constable: Exam pattern

Computer Based Examination (CBE). The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

Part A: General intelligence and reasoning – 25 marks

Part B: General knowledge and general awarness – 25 marks

Part C: Elementary mathematics – 25 marks

Part D: English/Hindi: 25 marks

Candidates will be given a timeframe of 90 minutes to complete the exam.

