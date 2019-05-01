SSC GD constable answer keys 2019: How to download and raise objections

SSC GD constable answer keys 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the recruitment exam held for the post of constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles from February 11 to March 11, 2019. The exam will be held in multiple shifts and the answer keys are available at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the tentative answer keys first and give time to raise objections. The candidates may login using their user ID (that is, roll number) and password (as per admission certificate) and submit representations, if any, from April 30 to May 5 (upto 6.00 PM) through on-line method only.

The candidates have to pay Rs 100 per challenge. The candidates may take a print out of their respective response sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

How to check the answer key for SSC GD Constable 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC i.e.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: After visiting, click on the login link.

Step 3: Enter the user id and password and click the login button for the next step.

Step 4: A new page will appear where applicants need to go through all the important instructions.

Step 5: Afterwards, a new page will be on the screen where candidates will see two tabs for selection and question paper with answers.

Step 6: To get access to answer key, an applicant needs to click on the question paper with answer tab.

Short-listing of candidates for physical endurance test (PET)/ physical standard test (PST) and medical exam will be done on the basis of normalised marks scored by the candidates. Final merit, as well as the selection of the candidates, will also be made on the basis of normalized marks.

After clearing the written exam, candidates will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). Candidates will have to particiapte in a race to clear the test. Male candidates will have to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time and female candidates will be given eight and a half minute to complete 1.6 kilometres.