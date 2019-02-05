SSC GD Constable admit card released; know syllabus and exam pattern

SSC GD Constable admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam at the post of constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles at its official website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the SSC GD admit card from their respective regional website.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 11, 2019. The paper will be of 90 minutes duration having 25 questions form each section. Every question in the written recruitment exam will be of one mark each. The exam will be computer-based and have multiple choice questions.

The commission has released the admission certificates of the candidates, however, some of the candidates’ admission certificates have not been uploaded.

The admission certificates of such candidates will be available on all the regional websites by February 8, 2019. “However, it has come to the notice of the Commission that Admission Certificates of a few candidates, whose applications are complete in all respects, have not been generated.”

“Such candidate may please note that status of their city-wise allocation will be uploaded on the websites of concerned Regional Offices of the Commission by 08-02-2019,” mentioned the official notification.

SSC GS Constable recruitment 2019: Examination pattern

CBT: The computer based test will have one objective type paper. There will be 100 questions, each carrying 100 marks.

Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning (25 questions, 25 marks)

Part B: General Knowledge and General Awareness (25 questions, 25 marks)

Part C: Elementary Mathematics (25 questions, 25 marks)

Part D: English/ Hindi (25 questions, 25 marks)

SSC GD constable: Exam scheme

SSC GD recruitment 2018: Check complete syllabus

Reasoning and GI

Arithmetic Number Series, Similarities and Differences, Arithmetical Reasoning, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Spatial Orientation, Analogies, Non-verbal series, Visual Memory, Discrimination, Coding and Decoding

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economics, Constitution of India, Scientific Research

Elementary Mathematics

Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time

English Comprehension

Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting spelling mistakes, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Cloze Passage

Hindi

Verbal Ability, Vocabulary, Grammar, Comprehension etc.

