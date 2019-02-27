SSC GD constable admit card released; Check revised dates, how to download

SSC GD constable admit card: The staff selection commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the constable (GD) exam on its regional websites. The admit card is for the candidates whose exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2019 but was postponed.

The exam is for recruitment at the post of central armed police forces (CARFS), NIA and SSF, rifleman. The exam was postponed in Jammu, Srinagar and Samba due to tension caused in the area after the Pulwama attack.

According to reports, the rescheduled exam will be conducted from March 1 – 11, 2019.

SSC GD constable admit card: Where to download from

North Region – sscnr.net.in

Western Region – sscwr.net

MP sub-region – sscmpr.org

Eastern Region – sscer.org

North Eastern Region – sscner.org.in

Southern Region – sscsr.gov.in

North Western Sub – sscnwr.org

Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – ssc-cr.org

SSC GD constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC CG admit card revised exam’

Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card for future refrence. No candidtaes will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

