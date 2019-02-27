Toggle Menu
SSC GD constable admit card released; Check revised dates, how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ssc-gd-constable-admit-card-released-check-revised-dates-ssc-nic-in-5602500/

SSC GD constable admit card released; Check revised dates, how to download

SSC GD constable admit card: According to reports, the rescheduled exam will be conducted from March 1 - 11, 2019.

ssc, ssc constable, ssc gd constable, ssb admit card, ssc constable admit card, ssc gd constable admit card, ssc.nic.in, ssc cgl, ssc scam, ssc updates, ssc jobs, ssc result, sarkari naukri, govt jobs, latest sarkari naukri, employment news
SSC GD constable admit card for revised exam released. (Representational Image)

SSC GD constable admit card: The staff selection commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the constable (GD) exam on its regional websites. The admit card is for the candidates whose exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2019 but was postponed.

The exam is for recruitment at the post of central armed police forces (CARFS), NIA and SSF, rifleman. The exam was postponed in Jammu, Srinagar and Samba due to tension caused in the area after the Pulwama attack.

According to reports, the rescheduled exam will be conducted from March 1 – 11, 2019.

SSC GD constable admit card: Where to download from

North Region – sscnr.net.in
Western Region – sscwr.net
MP sub-region – sscmpr.org
Eastern Region – sscer.org
North Eastern Region – sscner.org.in
Southern Region – sscsr.gov.in
North Western Sub – sscnwr.org
North Western Sub-Region – sscnwr.org
Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – ssc-cr.org

SSC GD constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC CG admit card revised exam’

Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card for future refrence. No candidtaes will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian Navy tradesman mate recruitment 2019: Apply for 554 posts, monthly salary up to Rs 56,900
2 Bihar BSPHCL JE result declared, next round from March 1
3 Rajasthan RSMSSB Agriculture, Anganwadi supervisor exam admit card released, exams on March 3