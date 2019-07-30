SSC GD constable admit card for PET/ PST released, how to download

SSC GD constable admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the physical recruitment test for the post of constables in (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The candidates who appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The Physical Endurance Test (PET) will be conducted in August to September, 2019.

Candidates need to download the admit card in A4-size and bring it along with them to the exam hall. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Also, the applicant should carry a photo ID with them.

READ | RRB Railway, UPSC, SSC CGL, IBPS: List of recruitment exams after graduation

Advertising

SSC GD constable admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on ‘admit’ card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, click on link ‘GD constable, CAPF, NIA and SSF admit card’

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SSC GD: PET

Male candidates will have to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time and female candidates will be given eight and a half minute to complete 1.6 kilometres.

Apart from the admit card candidates need to carry valid identity proof and passport-sized photograph along with them to the exam hall.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.