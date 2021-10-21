SSC GD Constable admit card 2021 soon: List of websites to download hall ticket

October 21, 2021 12:39:57 pm
SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC GD Constable recruitment exam starting from November 16, 2021. The commission has started uploading the application status on its regional websites like ssc-cr.org. SSC GD admit card will be made available to those candidates whose application has been accepted.
The SSC GD Constable recruitment process involves computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification. When released, follow these steps to download the admit card.
SSC GD Constable admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the regional website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC CG admit card revised exam’
Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page
Step 4: Log in using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear
Candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card for future reference. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.
As per the notified vacancies, 22,424 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2847 posts are reserved for female candidates.
List of websites to download SSC GD constable admit card
North Region – sscnr.net.in
Western Region – sscwr.net
MP sub-region – sscmpr.org
Eastern Region – sscer.org
North Eastern Region – sscner.org.in
Southern Region – sscsr.gov.in
North Western Sub – sscnwr.org
Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – ssc-cr.org
