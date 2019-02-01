SSC GD constable admit card 2018-19 to be released soon, how to download

SSC GD constable admit card 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the admit card of the GD constable examinations in the first week of February. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The exam for recruitment in the police department will be conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019.

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests as well. The written exam consists of four sections, namely, reasoning ability, numerical ability, English/Hindi, and general awareness. The exam will be of 90 minutes ( one and a half hour).

SSC GD constable admit card 2018-19: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The official notification is yet to be released.

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

